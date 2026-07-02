Royals' Seth Lugo: Falls to Tampa Bay

Lugo (3-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings. He struck out seven.

Lugo got off to a shaky start Wednesday, allowing a two-run homer to Junior Caminero in the first inning. He'd settle in and hold the Rays scoreless until Cedric Mullins launched a solo shot with two outs in the sixth, though the Royals failed to provide Lugo with any run support in an eventual 4-0 defeat. Despite the loss, it was an encouraging bounce-back effort from Lugo, who gave up seven runs in five innings in his last outing (also against Tampa Bay). The veteran right-hander now sports a 4.20 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 76:30 K:BB across 17 starts (96.1 innings). Lugo is currently lined up to face the Phillies at home his next time out.