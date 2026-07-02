Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Royals' Seth Lugo: Falls to Tampa Bay

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Lugo (3-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings. He struck out seven.

Lugo got off to a shaky start Wednesday, allowing a two-run homer to Junior Caminero in the first inning. He'd settle in and hold the Rays scoreless until Cedric Mullins launched a solo shot with two outs in the sixth, though the Royals failed to provide Lugo with any run support in an eventual 4-0 defeat. Despite the loss, it was an encouraging bounce-back effort from Lugo, who gave up seven runs in five innings in his last outing (also against Tampa Bay). The veteran right-hander now sports a 4.20 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 76:30 K:BB across 17 starts (96.1 innings). Lugo is currently lined up to face the Phillies at home his next time out.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!