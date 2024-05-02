Lugo (5-1) picked up the win Wednesday in a 6-1 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

The 34-year-old right-hander generated an impressive 35 called or swinging strikes over 101 pitches as he baffled Toronto hitters. The quality start was Lugo's sixth in seven trips to the mound, and the two-year, $30 million contract he signed in December is looking like an absolute bargain for the Royals. Lugo will take a 1.60 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 45 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Brewers.