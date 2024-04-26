Lugo (4-1) earned the win Friday in Detroit after he struck out nine and allowed three hits and two walks across even scoreless innings.

The right-hander generated 13 swinging strikes on 103 pitches as he and Detroit starter Reese Olson combined to give up just a single run in 14 frames. The swing-and-miss stuff from Lugo was a welcome sight after he posted a 4.1 K/9 through his first five starts of the season. The beginning of Lugo's tenure in Kansas City couldn't have gone much better, as he has a 1.66 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB over 38 innings.