Lugo (3-3) earned the win Thursday over Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out five.

Lugo was sharp Thursday, allowing just a solo homer to Yandy Diaz in the first inning before the Rays added a second run with two outs in the sixth. It's the third straight quality start for Lugo, who's allowed just five runs over 20.2 innings in that span. His ERA is down to 3.07 with a 1.05 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB across seven outings (44 innings) this season. Lugo will look to keep rolling in his next start, currently lined up for next week against the White Sox.