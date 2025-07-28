Lugo and the Royals agreed on a two-year, $46 million contract extension Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lugo will now stick around Kansas City for at least two more years, while his deal will also include an option for a third season. The right-hander has been really effective over one-plus season with the Royals, combining to produce a 2.98 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 280 strikeouts over 319.2 innings in 52 starts with the team.