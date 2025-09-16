Lugo (back) did not respond well to his bullpen session Monday, so he will be shut down for a few more days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The bullpen session did not go as expected for Lugo since Royals manager Matt Quatrario said the pitcher felt fantastic Saturday heading into it, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The starter was looking at a possible return in the middle of the week, but Cole Ragans is set to start Wednesday and Stephen Kolek will now take the mound Thursday. Lugo's next probable start as of Tuesday is Sept. 24 at the Los Angeles Angels.