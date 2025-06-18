Lugo (4-5) recorded the win Tuesday against the Rangers, giving up one run on three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out nine.

The 35-year-old veteran right-hander had his entire pitch mix working, whiffing 14 en route to fanning a season-high nine. Tuesday marked the first instance where Lugo fired at least six frames since coming off the injured list for his May 30 start, and it also represented his seventh quality start on the campaign as a whole. He'll bring a rock-solid 3.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 61:23 K:BB over 76.2 frames into his next outing, which is currently projected for this weekend against a formidable Padres lineup.