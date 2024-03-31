Lugo didn't factor in the decision during Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Twins after he allowed two hits and a walk across six scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The 34-year-old induced 12 swinging strikes on 86 pitches and didn't allow a baserunner to reach third base, but the bullpen was unable to maintain a 1-0 advantage. Lugo joined the Royals on a two-year, $30 million contract during the offseason after he posted a 3.57 ERA in 26 starts for the Padres last year, and he pitched well in his first start against the reigning AL Central champs.