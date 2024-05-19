Lugo (7-1) earned the win Saturday over the Athletics, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 10 over 5.2 innings.

Lugo was able to limit the damage to a two-run home run by Seth Brown in the second inning. This was Lugo's second straight start with double-digit strikeouts, though he came up one out short of a fifth straight quality start. The right-hander is now at a 1.79 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 58:13 K:BB through 65.1 innings over 10 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road against the Rays.