Lugo did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over Cleveland. He allowed three runs, four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Lugo ran into trouble to open the second inning allowing three consecutive hits to open the frame as Cleveland took a 1-0 lead. His control faded in the third inning with back-to-back walks to Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez, with Kwan coming around to score on a sacrifice fly. After a clean fourth, Lugo allowed a homer to Kwan in the fifth inning, which gave the Guardians a 3-1 lead. He avoided the loss thanks to his offense, which rallied in the middle stages of the game to secure the 4-3 win. Lugo was outstanding a year ago with a 3.00 ERA over 206.2 innings, so this could be just a bump in the road. He will look for his first win in 2025 when he tentatively goes against Baltimore next week.