Lugo (7-8) earned the win against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings.

Lugo allowed two baserunners in each of the first two innings of his start but kept the Red Sox off the board until the fifth, when he allowed a solo homer to Mickey Gasper and an RBI double to Wilyer Abreu. The Royals' bullpen took care of the rest to secure Lugo's fourth win since the All-Star break, and his seven strikeouts tied a season high that he set four times prior to Friday's start. Lugo has allowed three earned runs or less in three of his last four outings, and he'll take a 4.99 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 164 innings into his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Astros.