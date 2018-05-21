Matias returned from the temporary inactive list Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Matias was away from Low-A Lexington for a family matter. The 19-year-old has showed impressive power this season, hitting 12 homers and slugging .640 in 31 games. Like many young sluggers, however, he's battling contact issues, striking out 34.4 percent of the time and hitting a mediocre .254.