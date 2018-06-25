Matias went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday for Low-A Lexington in its 5-3 loss to Columbia.

The long ball was Matias' 24th of the season, good for the tops among all leagues in affiliated ball. The 19-year-old's credentials as a slugger aren't disputed, but he'll need to drastically reduce his 37 percent strikeout rate in order for his power to consistently make an impact against more advanced pitching in the higher levels of the minors.