Royals' Seuly Matias: Heads to MiLB IL
Matias was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday due to a bruised hand, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Matias reportedly suffered the injury after being drilled by a pitch on his hand, though he was able to avoid any broken bones. He'll be eligible to come off the shelf beginning June 20.
More News
-
Royals' Seuly Matias: Suffers thumb laceration•
-
Royals' Seuly Matias: Connects on 24th homer•
-
Royals' Seuly Matias: Back from temporary inactive list•
-
Royals' Seuly Matias: Placed on temporary inactive list•
-
Royals' Seuly Matias: Two long balls in Low-A debut•
-
Royals' Seuly Matias: Inconsistent in second professional season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...