Matias will miss the rest of the season with a fractured left hand, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

It was a brutal first couple months of the year for Matias and he won't get a chance to bounce back in the second half. Matias, who turns 21 in September, hit .148 with four home runs, two steals, 98 strikeouts and 25 walks in 221 plate appearances with High-A Wilmington. Few prospects can match his raw power, but of all prospects in the minors with 200-plus plate appearances, his 44.3 percent strikeout rate was the sixth-worst mark, and certainly the worst mark among notable prospects. It would be a pretty aggressive assignment for Matias to head to the Arizona Fall League, but he may be healed up in time for some form of winter ball.