Matias was put on the temporary inactive list Thursday.

Matias will be away from the team for a few days while dealing with a family matter. Through 31 games with Low-A Lexington this season, Matias has been hitting .254/.328/.640 with 12 home runs and 26 RBI. Expect him back in the lineup next week.

