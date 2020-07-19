Matias sustained a low-grade left oblique injury during Saturday's intrasquad game, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old remained in the dugout for the remainder of the contest rather than seeking immediate medical attention, so it doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Matias spent 2019 at High-A Wilmington and had a .148/.259/.307 slash line with 98 strikeouts in 221 plate appearances. He won't be a factor in the majors this season, but his inclusion in the roster pool is a significant developmental opportunity.