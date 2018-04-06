Matias went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in his debut for Low-A Lexington on Thursday against Charleston.

He wasn't facing any notable pitchers for the RiverDogs, but kicked off his full-season debut with a bang. Nobody questions Matias' prodigious power. The thing to watch this season is how well he hits and how much he strikes out against Low-A pitchers.

