The Royals selected Panzini with the 108th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A New Jersey high-school product, Panzini sits around 95 mph with a heavy fastball. His slider is currently his best secondary offering, though he also has a curveball and changeup. There's some risk that Panzini will ultimately become a reliever, though he should get some leash to prove that he can serve as a starter.