The Royals have selected Nivens with the 142nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting outfielder from Missouri State, Nivens took home Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors this spring after posting a 1.087 OPS over 56 games. Nivens has received mixed reviews from scouts on whether he possesses enough speed and route-reading ability to stick in center field long term, but he's not expected to be a major threat as a base stealer regardless of where he winds up defensively. Rather than due to anything he offers as a runner or defender, Nivens' path to the big leagues will be intertwined with his ability to continue to hit for power and contact like he did in 2023 when he matches up with higher-caliber pitching in the minors.