The Royals signed Turnbull to a minor-league contract Saturday.

Turnbull began the season with Toronto but struggled over three appearances, giving up five earned runs and posting a 4:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings. The veteran righty subsequently signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs but opted out of his contract Friday after posting a 9.49 ERA and 2.19 WHIP across 24.2 frames spanning six starts with Triple-A Iowa. Turnbull now gets an opportunity with his third organization of the campaign, though he's unlikely to move up to the major-league roster unless he fares better than he did in his other two stops.