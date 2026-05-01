Marte went 3-for-4 with an RBI and was caught stealing in Thursday's 6-3 loss against the Athletics.

With left-hander Jeffrey Springs (hip) starting for the Athletics, Marte was inserted into Thursday's lineup and came through with his first multi-hit effort of the season. The veteran opened the scoring in the first inning with an opposite-field single to plate Maikel Garcia. Marte has handled a limited role as a platoon option for the Royals but has produced when called upon, as evidenced by a .303 batting average, though the 37-year-old has yet to draw a walk or show much power across 35 plate appearances.