Royals' Stephen Kolek: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Royals transferred Kolek (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Kolek made his most recent appearance for the Royals on July 2 before landing on the family medical emergency list a couple of days later. The right-hander was able to make a rehab start at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, but he emerged from that outing with a right forearm strain and was moved to the Royals' 15-day injured list. Though Kolek remains without a clear timeline for a return while he weighs his treatment options for the injury, the Royals' decision to shift him to the 60-day injured list will keep him out until at least September. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Andrew Velazquez, whose contract was selected from Triple-A.