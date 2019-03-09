Royals' Stephen Ridings: Sent to Kansas City

The Royals acquired Ridings from the Cubs on Saturday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Donnie Dewees.

A 2016 eight-round draft pick, Ridings pitched exclusively at short-season Eugene this past season, turning in a 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB across 34.2 innings of relief. The right-hander will likely make his full-season debut in 2019 for his new organization, with the Royals presumably earmarking him for Low-A Lexington.