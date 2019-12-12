Play

Royals' Stephen Woods: Stolen by Kansas City

The Royals selected Woods with the fourth pick of the Rule 5 draft.

A 24-year-old righty from the Rays' organization, Woods has not pitched above High-A, but logged a 1.88 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 79:33 K:BB in 86.1 innings last year. The Royals will need to keep him on the big-league roster all season to retain his rights. They may want to continue developing him as a starter long term, but he fits best as a low-leverage reliever in the majors in 2020.

