The Royals selected Cruz's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was acquired from the Twins in the Michael Taylor trade in January, and he'll now receive his first taste of the majors. Cruz pitched well for Double-A Norwest Arkansas with a 2.48 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season, though he's struggled to a 6.88 ERA over 17 innings since being promoted to Triple-A in July.