Cruz and Evan Sisk were traded from the Twins to the Royals on Monday in exchange for Michael Taylor, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Cruz spent the entire 2022 campaign at Double-A Wichita and posted a 5.14 ERA, 72:35 K:BB and 1.59 WHIP in 56 innings over 46 relief appearances. While he had a decent strikeout rate, he'll likely begin the 2023 season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas or Triple-A Omaha.