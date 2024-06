The Royals optioned Cruz to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Cruz was recalled Thursday to bolster the Royals' bullpen after Dan Altavilla (oblique) was placed on the injured list. Cruz did not make a major-league appearance, and he will return to Omaha where he has registered a 4.50 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB over 26 innings. The move comes with Michael Wacha (foot) being reinstated from the 15-day injured list.