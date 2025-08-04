Cruz got an injection in his right shoulder Monday and could be cleared to play catch early next week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cruz is working through shoulder tendinitis, which caused him to be placed on the Royals' 15-day injured list Sunday. Monday's injection was done to speed up the recovery process, and how his shoulder feels this week will determine when he takes the next step in his throwing program. Cruz posted a 3.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and seven holds over 42.1 innings this season prior to his injury.