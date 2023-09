Cruz will work as an opener in Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cruz tossed two scoreless innings while opening against White Sox last week, and he will get another chance to work in that role. Since being tagged for four earned runs in his Aug. 29 big-league debut, Cruz has not allowed a run and has posted a 0.63 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB over 6.1 innings.