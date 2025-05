The Royals selected Clarke's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Clarke last pitched in the majors in 2023 with the Royals, posting a 5.95 ERA and 65:24 K:BB over 59 frames that season. The 31-year-old allowed nine runs (seven earned) with a 9:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings this season with Omaha.