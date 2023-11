Clarke signed a one-year contract with the Royals on Saturday, avoiding arbitration.

The Royals will keep Clarke in their bullpen for the 2024 campaign despite the 30-year-old reliever posting a 5.95 ERA and 1.61 WHIP last season -- both the worst marks of his career. Clarke struck out 65 batters in 59 innings, but his fantasy value will continue to be limited until he finds a way to prevent runs from scoring.