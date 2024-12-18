Share Video

Link copied!

Clarke signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Thursday.

Clarke spent the entire 2024 campaign with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, turning in a 4.92 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 64 innings. He'll now return to the organization he spent two seasons with from 2022-23, though he doesn't project to act as anything more than organizational depth this time around.

More News