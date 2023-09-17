Clarke recorded the final out of Saturday's 10-8 win over the Astros to pick up his second save of the season.

Carlos Hernandez got the call to begin the ninth inning with the Royals ahead 10-6, but after giving up three straight hits to begin the frame and then issuing a two-out walk to load the bases, Clarke was brought in and coaxed a groundout from Yainer Diaz to end the game. Hernandez has a 16.62 ERA and 3.46 WHIP over his last six appearances, so Clarke appears to be the top closing candidate for the Royals as they wrap up the campaign.