Clarke (1-0) earned the win Saturday versus the Giants. He allowed three hits and struck out three without walking a batter in a scoreless eighth inning.

Clarke kept the game tied at 5-5 before the Royals pulled ahead in the top of the ninth. The right-hander loaded the bases with three singles, but struck out Thairo Estrada, Brandon Crawford and Blake Sabol in order to end the threat. Clarke has had a shaky start to the season, allowing three runs, including a pair of home runs, on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings. He hasn't historically displayed swing-and-miss stuff, and that's often kept him limited to middle-relief assignments, a role that's unlikely to change much in 2023.