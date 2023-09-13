Clarke (3-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out two over one inning to earn the win in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

After the Royals established a 9-0 lead early on, it seemed like starter Jordan Lyles would cruise to the victory. That cruise hit a bumpy road in the sixth inning, and while Clarke couldn't prevent the game from getting tied, he ended up with the win when the Royals pulled ahead again in the seventh. Clarke has allowed four runs (three earned) over his last three innings. He's now at a 5.53 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 59:23 K:BB with 11 holds and three blown saves over 53.2 innings this year.