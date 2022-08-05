Clarke (3-1) allowed a run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one inning, earning the win Thursday over the Red Sox.

Clarke took a blown save by allowing the tying run to score in the seventh inning. He ended up with the win after the Royals rallied for four runs in their half of the frame. Since the start of July, Clarke has allowed two runs with a 12:4 K:BB across 13 innings in 12 appearances. The right-hander has a 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 41:8 K:BB, two saves, 10 holds and five blown saves through 45.1 innings this year. As long as he doesn't completely go off the rails, he should see mainly setup work over the last two months of the season.