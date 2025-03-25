The Royals reassigned Clarke to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Clarke was unable to secure a spot in Kansas City's Opening Day bullpen, despite a strong showing during the Cactus League in which he allowed just two earned runs on six hits and three walks over nine innings. The 31-year-old righty worked as a swingman at Triple-A Nashville in the Brewers organization throughout the 2024 campaign, logging a 4.92 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 64 innings in 21 appearances (14 starts). He looks set to move back into a more traditional relief role in 2025 and is expected to report to Triple-A Omaha.