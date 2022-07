Clarke struck out one batter in a perfect inning and picked up a save against the Rays on Sunday.

Clarke tossed eight of 13 pitches for strikes and retired the Rays in order to finish off the 4-2 victory. He'd blown three straight save opportunities since his last successful conversion April 28. The 29-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.83 with a 38:6 K:BB through 40 appearances. Scott Barlow was likely unavailable Sunday after he tossed two innings during Saturday's victory.