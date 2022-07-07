Clarke has not allowed a run in his last six innings.

Clarke has four holds and a blown save in that span -- he allowed an inherited runner to score the tying run July 4 against the Astros. With just two hits and a walk allowed during his scoreless streak, Clarke has earned a few more looks in high-leverage situations. He pitched the eighth inning in a one-run game Wednesday -- that could happen more often while Josh Staumont (neck) is out. For the year, Clarke has a 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33:5 K:BB, one save, eight holds, three blown saves and a 1-1 record through 36.1 innings.