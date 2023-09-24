Clarke hit a batter but didn't allow a hit or a walk while striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Clarke has picked up all three of his saves this year over his last four outings. He's still allowed six runs (five earned) over 7.2 innings in September, but he's nonetheless worked his way into the Royals' closing committee with Carlos Hernandez. For the year, Clarke has a 5.49 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 64:24 K:BB through 57.1 innings while adding 12 holds and three blown saves.