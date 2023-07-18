Clarke (1-4) allowed three runs on a hit, a walk and hit batsman while adding a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Tigers.

Clarke's shaky July continued with the meltdown Monday. He's given up 10 runs over 4.2 innings across six appearances this month. The right-hander is now at a 6.41 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB over 39.1 innings while adding 10 holds. The Royals rank 29th in the majors with a 5.19 bullpen ERA, so Clarke is far from the only reliever struggling to be effective for Kansas City.