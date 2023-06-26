Clarke (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Rays after allowing two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out a batter over an inning.

Clarke entered in the seventh with the game tied at one and got off to a good start by striking out Luke Raley, but things quickly took a turn. The next three batters reached to load the bases and two runs would score, one on a wild pitch and another on a sacrifice fly. Clarke now has been charged with two blown saves and two losses over his last four outings and has given up nine runs over that span. He now sits at a 4.81 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB in 33.2 innings.