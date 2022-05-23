Clarke allowed four runs on four hits without recording an out in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.

Clarke got the ball for the eighth inning after Brady Singer tossed seven shutout frames. The Royals led 6-0 when Clarke entered, but he allowed four straight singles before Scott Barlow took over and struggled in his own right. It's been ugly of late for Clarke, who has allowed nine runs (seven earned) in his last four appearances after a solid start to the year. The right-hander has a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB in 14.2 innings after Sunday's messy outing. He's added a save, three holds and a blown save in 16 appearances.