Clarke pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Thursday's extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Clarke had a three-run lead to protect in the 10th inning, and he had no trouble converting his second major-league save. The 28-year-old was utilized for the save chance because Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow had pitched in the previous two innings. Clarke has done well to begin the season with a 1.13 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 8:0 K:BB in eight innings. He should continue to see a versatile role in the bullpen as long as the results stay strong.