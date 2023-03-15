Clarke (lower body) made his Cactus League debut in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Guardians, giving up one run on two hits over an inning of relief.

The appearance was Clarke's first of the spring, after he had previously suffered a lower-body injury early in camp that caused the Royals to slow down his throwing progression. Since Clarke was deployed mostly as a one-inning reliever in 2022, he'll likely require just a few more spring appearances to get fully ramped up for Opening Day. Expect the 29-year-old to handle a middle-innings role for Kansas City.