Clarke (1-0) earned the win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles. He pitched a perfect inning and struck out one.

Clarke did his job to keep the game tied at 4-4 in the eighth inning, and the Royals took the lead in the ninth. Through 11 innings, Clarke has a 0.82 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB. His lone run against was a solo home run in his second outing of the season. The right-hander has picked up a save, a hold and a blown save in 11 appearances, though his overall strong work has allowed him more high-leverage opportunities in the last couple of weeks.