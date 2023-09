Clarke (2-5) allowed a run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to take the loss Sunday versus the Blue Jays.

Clarke surrendered the tiebreaking solo home run to Kevin Kiermaier in the seventh inning. Over 6.2 innings since he returned from an elbow injury, he's allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight. It's one of his better stretches of a rough campaign in which he's posted a 5.47 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 57:22 K:BB while adding 11 holds and two blown saves.