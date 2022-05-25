Clarke (1-1) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Clarke allowed two inherited runners to score on a Jordan Luplow three-run home run, then surrendered a two-run blast to Pavin Smith two batters later. What started off as a good season has quickly fallen apart for Clarke, who has allowed a stunning 12 runs (10 earned) in his last five outings. He's seen his ratios balloon to a 6.46 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 12:0 K:BB, three holds, a save and a pair of blown saves in 17 appearances.