Clarke (3-6) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Tuesday versus the Tigers.

Clarke gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Akil Baddoo and Parker Meadows in the eighth inning, and he couldn't settle down after that. Jackson Kowar later allowed an inherited runner to score. Clarke has taken on a share of the closing committee in Kansas City, but the numbers haven't been pretty -- he has an 8.64 ERA over 8.1 innings in September, and a 5.90 ERA with a 1.60 WHIP and 65:24 K:BB through 58 innings overall. The reliever has added three saves, 12 holds and three blown saves.